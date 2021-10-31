Look: Houston Texans’ Crowd Turnout Is Going Viral

The New York Jets aren’t the only team struggling to get fans in seats for their games in the middle of a bad season. With the Houston Texans off to a brutal 1-6 start, their crowd turnout is getting embarrassing.

A video taken just five minutes before kickoff against the Los Angeles Rams at NRG Stadium shows the Texans going onto the field with the usual fanfare. Problem is: There were hardly any fans to enjoy it.

The upper sections were practically empty with only a handful of fans in their seats mere moments before kickoff. Even the lower bowl had entire rows with only a couple of fans in them.

The Houston Texans are 1-6 on the season but are currently riding a six-game losing streak. And most of their losses have been downright embarrassing.

It shouldn’t be a huge shock that this is what the stadium looks like with the team effectively playing for nothing anymore:

The scene at NRG five minutes before kickoff as the Texans take the field. 🤕 #WeAreTexans pic.twitter.com/P0onybNYYy — Landry Locker (@LandryLocker) October 31, 2021

The comments on the scene have been pretty brutal too:

“Wow. It looks like there’s actually some people who couldn’t find something better to do. How sad,” one fan replied.

“There’s more people there for a college football game and when monster jam comes to town compared to this Texans game. Hell, there were more people in the Gold Cup (soccer) semi final between Mexico and Canada,” wrote another.

“Still think that’s too many fans,” another fan said.

It’s been a rough 2021 for the Texans to say the least. Their issues are pretty well documented, and those issues are finally starting to play out on the field – and in the crowd.

What will it take to get fans back at Texans games?