Look: Houston Texans Remove Deshaun Watson From Video

Perhaps it’s just an overreaction, but the Houston Texans may have just given a major hint as to whether or not Deshaun Watson will be apart of the team by the start of the 2021 season.

Houston produces a frequent show called “Texans 360.” The show highlights team players and provides analysis and previews of certain position units.

The show’s intro typically shows plenty of Watson highlights, as you’d expect. He’s not only the team’s franchise quarterback, he’s one of the best in the NFL. But in a new development, Watson has been removed from the Texans’ latest episode.

Some believe it could be a hint of what’s to come. Watson’s future with the Texans is already in jeopardy. Over 20 women have filed civil lawsuits against the young NFL quarterback this off-season.

Deshaun Watson has now been completely removed from the intro to the in-house show pic.twitter.com/IzIjBYD9o2 — Rivers McCown (@riversmccown) April 11, 2021

There’s no doubt Deshaun Watson’s NFL future is in major jeopardy, but it’s still a bit too early to jump to conclusions.

At the very least, it’s understandable to question whether or not Watson will play this upcoming season. It doesn’t appear his off-field legal trouble will get resolved anytime soon. The longer this plays out, the less likely it is that Watson plays in 2021.

Prior to Watson’s legal trouble, he was the most-coveted trade target in the NFL. His value has since plummeted. Teams are steering clear for now, as expected.

The Texans are in a complicated situation. They’ll just have to wait this out until they make any decisions on Watson’s future with the organization.