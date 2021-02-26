Look: J.J. Watt Has Message For “Form Police” During Workout

Free agent pass rusher J.J. Watt is a workout warrior, but that doesn’t mean he isn’t above making the occasional mistake while lifting weights.

Taking to Twitter this morning, Watt said he was having some “Friday morning fun” at the gym. He posted a video of himself doing squats with a barbell under his chin. But he said he struggled on the last rep because the bar was hurting him.

However, Watt decided to pre-emptively tell off anyone who plans on taking the role of “form police” for his workout. He declared that his form isn’t going to be perfect this early in the year, and correcting those imperfections is why he works so early in the year.

“Form police, take it on the chin. It’s February, it’s not perfect yet. That’s why we work,” Watt wrote. “If there was no progress to be made, there’d be no point in working.”

Friday morning fun. Almost lost it on the last rep, bar was cutting off my oxygen 😂 (Form police, take it on the chin. It’s February, it’s not perfect yet. That’s why we work. If there was no progress to be made, there’d be no point in working.) pic.twitter.com/Gi6TINhAB0 — JJ Watt (@JJWatt) February 26, 2021

There’s no doubt J.J. Watt will be in peak physical condition when he enters NFL training camp. The only question right now is whose training camp he’ll be attending.

Watt was released by the Houston Texans earlier this month after a frustrating 4-12 season. He is expected to sign with a Super Bowl contender such as the Green Bay Packers or Buffalo Bills. But it may be a while before we’re able to narrow down his list.

Watt had 5.0 sacks in 2020 despite starting all 16 games. That’s his lowest output in a season where he didn’t miss a game.

But he’s still an elite pass rusher, and there’s bound to be a team still willing to pay and treat him like one.

Where will J.J. Watt play for the 2021 season?