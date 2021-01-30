Look: J.J. Watt’s Latest Social Media Post Is Going Viral

J.J. Watt became the latest Texan to pop up in offseason discussions this weekend. On Saturday morning, NFL insider Ian Rapopport reported that the 31-year-old may never play another snap in Houston.

Although there was plenty of social media discussion regarding the veteran defensive end on Saturday, Watt didn’t seem to pay attention. Instead, he took to the gym to get in a quick workout.

Later in the afternoon, the 31-year-old decided to post a picture on Twitter to show that he still has plenty of strength left after 10 years in the NFL.

Take a look:

Looks like Watt decided to throw a couple hundred pounds on the bar and get to work. Considering the season just ended for the Texans a few weeks ago, the veteran clearly didn’t want to take too much time off.

Although his production has dipped over the last few years due to injuries, at one point Watt was the best defensive player in the league. He won three Defensive Player of the Year awards between 2012 and 2015, racking up over 10 sacks in all four seasons and over 20 in both 2012 and 2014. Watt isn’t the same as he once was, but he still can get after the quarterback and has become an important vocal leader in Houston.

When it comes to possible spots for Watt to land, NFL analyst Matt Miller decided to weigh in. He named the Tampa Bay Buccaneers as the No. 1 destination for the 31-year-old, which would bolster an already fearsome defensive front. Watt still has one year left on his contract in Houston, but none of $17.5 million are guaranteed.

One thing that this picture might put to bed is speculation that Watt will retire before 2021. The 10-year vet looks ready to go for whatever team he ends up on next year.