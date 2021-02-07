The Houston Texans front office continues to dig a hole for itself this offseason. In it’s most recently frowned upon move, executives dismissed equipment manager Mike Parson and his staff, who were said to have a close relationship with quarterback Deshaun Watson.

Although the Texans clearly want to make extensive cultural changes within the organization, the moves haven’t sat right with their current players. The frustration continues to mount as the relationship between the team’s front office and Houston’s franchise quarterback deteriorates. Both sides have become further entrenched in their positions with Watson finally requesting a trade after reportedly being unhappy for the last few weeks.

But, the 25-year-old quarterback isn’t the only Texans player specifically disappointed with the firing of Parson. Long-time Houston centerpiece J.J. Watt shared a heartfelt goodbye to the team equipment manager, signaling his own frustration at the team’s decision to cut ties.

“Mike Parson and his entire equipment staff are incredible people who went above and beyond to help every player in the locker room every single day,” Watt wrote in a tweet on Sunday. “A great man and a great staff who shouldn’t be out of work for long. Anybody would be lucky to have them.”

After a lengthy stint with the Texans, Parson will surely land back on his feet soon enough. However, the dismissal is further evidence of growing discontent in Houston’s locker room.

According to Adam Schefter, one player privately commented to ESPN that the Texans are “weeding out” staff members that were employed by the previous regime. Executive VP Jack Easterby and general manager Nick Caserio have started to fill those vacancies with new employees that will be “indebted to them.”

The situation in Houston seems to grow more tense by the second. Without a clear end in sight, it’s possible that the Texans will move forward with Watson on their roster, despite his request to leave. The 25-year-old quarterback has a no-trade clause in his recently signed extension and remains under contract in Houston through 2025.

But, if the Texans continue to toe the line, Watson might be willing to take drastic measures to get away from the organization.