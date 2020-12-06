Look: J.J. Watt’s Sack Celebration Is Going Viral

Houston Texans defensive end J.J. Watt came into today with 100 career sacks, but he still found a way to go viral for a new celebration.

After dropping Colts quarterback Philip Rivers in the third quarter this afternoon, Watt appeared to mimic either sipping a drink or…well, you can probably figure out what that other possibility would be.

Check out the video below.

As it turns out, Watt posted a picture on Instagram earlier today of himself walking into the stadium with a cup of tea in hand.

“Sunday morning tea,” he wrote in the caption. It seems like that’s why Watt went with the drink sipping celebration this afternoon.

Right now, Watt and the Texans trail Indianapolis 24-20 late in the third quarter. Houston is trying to move to 5-3 under interim head coach Romeo Crennel and 5-7 overall.

The Colts, meanwhile, are trying to get to 8-4 on the season and stay in the AFC South hunt.