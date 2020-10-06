Look: JJ Watt Posts Cryptic Message After Bill O’Brien’s Firing

JJ Watt was the Houston Texans’ biggest star during Bill O’Brien’s tenure as head coach. Now, O’Brien is gone, but Watt remains.

By the looks of things, the three-time NFL Defensive Player of the Year isn’t too upset about the circumstances. Watt’s cryptic tweet from today seems to indicate he’s doing just fine.

The star defensive end posted a picture taken from the field at NRG Stadium. Overhead there are clear blue skies and rays of sunshine shooting through the open roof.

There’s no caption attached, but the picture says 1,000 words.

Now, it’s too much to definitively declare Watt happy that O’Brien was fired–but it doesn’t seem like he’s sweating the decision either.

Another Texans player, speaking with ESPN’s Dianna Russini on the condition of anonymity, described a “feeling of relief” among the roster after the head coach/general manager was fired yesterday. As for O’Brien himself, he isn’t making any excuses about losing his job.

“I respected the decision,” O’Brien said Monday night. “Look, I know in this business when we lost to Minnesota, a game that we had a chance to win. Give Minnesota credit. They did a great job. But I knew that something like this could happen. That’s the business.”