Look: JJ Watt Was Not Happy With ESPN Last Night

Conor McGregor wasn’t the only one who had a rough night at UFC 257 on Saturday evening.

While McGregor suffered an upset loss to Dustin Poirier, ESPN had major issues with its streaming platform. Thousands of people took to social media to complain about the problematic streaming event on Saturday night.

ESPN eventually released a statement on the problems.

“We are aware of an issue impacting some fans’ ability to access to tonight’s PPV event and are working to resolve it as quickly as possible,” ESPN said in a statement, per The Athletic’s Richard Deitsch.

Regarding the ESPN+ issues tonight for UFC 257. I emailed ESPN PR. Here is what I just got back. "We are aware of an issue impacting some fans’ ability to access to tonight’s PPV event and are working to resolve it as quickly as possible." — Richard Deitsch (@richarddeitsch) January 24, 2021

ESPN appeared to fix the problem for most fans, though many were still frustrated with the stream.

Houston Texans star pass rusher J.J. Watt was among those who took to social media to complain about the event.

I would like my $70 back#UFC257 — JJ Watt (@JJWatt) January 24, 2021

Watt eventually got his stream working and appeared to enjoy the night, at least.

It’s working now. I rescind my refund request. (But will accept $20 credit for the missed fights if offered 😂)#UFC257 — JJ Watt (@JJWatt) January 24, 2021

What an incredible flurry of punches. Just one blow after another in rapid succession. Wow. Just wow. #UFC257 — JJ Watt (@JJWatt) January 24, 2021

McGregor, meanwhile, announced his next steps on social media.

“Thanks for the support everyone! Was not my night/morning in there but a great contest to improve on. I’m excited at the blockbuster trilogy I now have on my hands. Dustin is a hell of a competitor and I look forward to going again. God bless us all, happy Sunday,” he wrote.