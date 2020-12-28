Look: Matthew Stafford’s Wife Responds To JJ Watt’s Comments

J.J. Watt caught the attention of sports fans around the country with an impassioned postgame rant on Sunday afternoon.

Even Matthew Stafford’s wife, Kelly, weighed in on the comments from the Texans defensive end. She shared the video on her Instagram and added her two cents about what Watt had shared after Houston’s close loss.

“Finally someone said it,” Kelly Stafford said in an Instagram story. “If you don’t wanna do it… don’t worry, someone else will replace you real quick.”

Kelly Stafford, the wife of Lions QB Matthew Stafford, on Instagram about the JJ Watt postgame presser. pic.twitter.com/k4R79dT7aq — Michael Rothstein (@mikerothstein) December 28, 2020

Kelly Stafford’s comments are particularly interesting when thinking about her husband’s current situation. The Lions continue to struggle and Matthew Stafford seems to be alone on an island. It’s possible that the veteran quarterback might make the move out of Detroit next season.

But, Kelly Stafford was certainly right about one thing: Watt’s message was powerful and a must-see for anybody in the NFL.

The Texans defensive end clearly sounded frustrated after another close loss. Houston and Watt got involved in a shootout with the Cincinnati Bengals and ultimately couldn’t keep pace. The Texans fell to 4-11 with the 37-31 loss.

After the game, Watt clearly felt the need to remind his team, and NFL players in general, of the importance of hard work.

“So if you can’t go out there and you can’t work out, you can’t show up on time, you can’t practice, you can’t want to go out there and win — you shouldn’t be here. Because this is a privilege, this is the greatest job in the world — you get to go out and play a game.”

“There are a whole lot of people that watch us and invest their time, and their money into buying our jerseys — and a bunch of [expletive],” Watt said. “And they care about it, they care every single week. We’re in Week 16 and we’re 4-11, and there’s fans that watch this game, that show up to the stadium — that put in time and energy and effort and care about this.