Look: NFL Fans Are Speculating About J.J. Watt’s Latest Tweet

We are at the point in J.J. Watt’s free agency where every social media post the star defensive end puts out is being analyzed and scrutinized.

Over the weekend, we had Browns and Bills fans going nuts over a photo Watt posted of his two dogs and an EPL game on television. Now, we have fans from all over the NFL joking about what Watt’s latest cryptic tweet means.

This morning, Watt tweeted “Mitochondria is the powerhouse of the cell.” In reality, it’s just a useless meme, but fans are finding hilarious ways to connect what Watt tweeted into it being an indication of where he will sign in free agency.

Mitochondria’s are shaped like beans➡️#Bills GM? Brandon Beane Beane was Executive of the Year making him the powerhouse of GMs in the league (cell). Didn’t even break a sweat deciphering this one, #BillsMafia. https://t.co/OWx7rrGOug — Ryan Talbot (@RyanTalbotBills) February 23, 2021

Mitochondria as the same number of letters as Buffalo Bills. https://t.co/3HmpImdyog — Jeremy White (@JeremyWGR) February 23, 2021

Mitochondria has a C in it. Cleveland starts with a C! He’s coming to the #Browns! https://t.co/6l4oiZHuew — Browns Rally Possum (@Browns_Possum) February 23, 2021

The Mitochondria was discovered by Albert von Kolliker a Swiss embryologist and histologist. The swiss make cheese like the great people of? Green Bay. Wow, CONFIRMED, JJ is going to the Packers. #OpenYourThirdEye https://t.co/9eHf8nu3wc — Raheel Ramzanali 🤘🏾🤘🏾 (@The_Raheel) February 23, 2021

You can't spell mitochondria without Mitch + the White Sox used to play in US Cellular Field. Watt to Chicago??? https://t.co/tuAcWRXcoh — Melissa Jacobs (@thefootballgirl) February 23, 2021

If mitochondria is a veiled hint about joining the Bills I'll be so unspeakably upset that I'll have no choice but to light my phone on fire pic.twitter.com/4677tl3oZ1 — medium rare pink bitch (@FeitsBarstool) February 23, 2021

Mitochondria is the powerhouse

Coal is used for power

There are coal mines in Pittsburgh

HE’S SIGNING WITH THE STEELERS https://t.co/SpsUibp3Tl — Stephanie #LetsGoPens🐧 (@sllainey) February 23, 2021

What does this all mean? Probably nothing.

However, we have to give Watt credit for keeping the masses stirring and talking about his upcoming decision.

And given the fact that the three-time Defensive Player of the Year says he wants to take his time, it could be a while before Watt ends all the suspense and signs anywhere.