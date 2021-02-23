Look: NFL Fans Are Speculating About J.J. Watt’s Latest Tweet

The Spun

J.J. Watt raising his arm.EAST RUTHERFORD, NJ - DECEMBER 15: J.J. Watt #99 of the Houston Texans celebrates his team's win over the New York Jets at MetLife Stadium on December 15, 2018 in East Rutherford, New Jersey. The Texans defeated the Jets 29-22. (Photo by Steven Ryan/Getty Images)

We are at the point in J.J. Watt’s free agency where every social media post the star defensive end puts out is being analyzed and scrutinized.

Over the weekend, we had Browns and Bills fans going nuts over a photo Watt posted of his two dogs and an EPL game on television. Now, we have fans from all over the NFL joking about what Watt’s latest cryptic tweet means.

This morning, Watt tweeted “Mitochondria is the powerhouse of the cell.” In reality, it’s just a useless meme, but fans are finding hilarious ways to connect what Watt tweeted into it being an indication of where he will sign in free agency.

What does this all mean? Probably nothing.

However, we have to give Watt credit for keeping the masses stirring and talking about his upcoming decision.

And given the fact that the three-time Defensive Player of the Year says he wants to take his time, it could be a while before Watt ends all the suspense and signs anywhere.


