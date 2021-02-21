Look: Popular Houston Restaurant Is Trolling The Texans

It’s becoming increasingly clear that the city of Houston is furious with their NFL team as the Texans continue to make one bizarre decision after another.

The latest evidence comes from a popular restaurant in the city of Houston, who decided to troll the team with a new sign. Inside the restaurant, on tables where social distancing is being enforced, is a placard that says, “RESERVED FOR Anybody other than Jack Easterby For social distancing.”

Jack Easterby is the controversial Executive Vice President of Football Operations for the Texans. He is widely believed to be the man at the center of the recent issues with disgruntled quarterback Deshaun Watson.

Texans fans have been made abundantly aware of this through the plethora of trade rumors surrounding Watson. The recent release of longtime leader J.J. Watt and a slew of questionable offseason decisions have Easterby in the spotlight too.

This is legitimately on the tables of a very popular #Houston restaurant. The #Texans…man. This is definitely a new one. pic.twitter.com/5JH6KNZhes — Charles Robinson (@CharlesRobinson) February 21, 2021

The Houston Texans fired head coach and GM Bill O’Brien in the middle of what would be a 4-12 season. They hired Nick Caserio as the new GM, reportedly without consulting Watson as the team had allegedly promised.

That decision is believed to have led to a complete erosion of trust between Watson and the team.

Over the past few months, the Texans have been referred to as a clown show by just about every pundit. It’s easy to see why fans are upset.

Will we see more restaurants start trolling the Texans in the weeks to come?