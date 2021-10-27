Look: Texans Player Is Furious With Mark Ingram Trade

On Wednesday afternoon, the Houston Texans traded starting running back Mark Ingram to the New Orleans Saints.

It’s a homecoming of sorts for Ingram, who started his career with New Orleans. He played eight seasons for the Saints before signing with the Baltimore Ravens, where he played for two years.

After less than half a season in Houston, Ingram is on the move once again. While he might be thrilled about the change of scenery, not everyone loved the trade.

Texans star wide receiver Brandin Cooks isn’t taking the trade well. Just minutes after the trade was announced, Cooks took to social media with a blunt reaction to the news.

“This is bull****. Such a joke,” Cooks said.

The Texans might not be done trading just yet. Star quarterback Deshaun Watson continues to be named in potential trade rumors.

Meanwhile, Cooks himself has been the subject of trade rumors in recent weeks. Given how he reacted to the Mark Ingram trade, it’s safe to assume he’d welcome a ticket out of Houston at any time.

Perhaps the Saints could look into a trade for Cooks. New Orleans is in desperate need of wide receiver help and Cooks clearly still has what it takes to compete at a high level.

He is far and away Houston’s best wide receiver. He’s racked up over 500 receiving yards, while the next closest player is at just 154 yards.

Will Cooks be traded next?