Lovie Smith Announces His Decision On Starting Quarterback

HOUSTON, TEXAS - AUGUST 25: Davis Mills #10 hands the ball off to Dameon Pierce #31 of the Houston Texans during a preseason game against the San Francisco 49ers at NRG Stadium on August 25, 2022 in Houston, Texas. (Photo by Logan Riely/Getty Images) Logan Riely/Getty Images

The Houston Texans lost their third straight game on Sunday, but head coach Lovie Smith is being patient with this starting quarterback.

Smith reiterated to reporters today that Davis Mills will remain the team's QB1, despite his struggles yesterday. Mills completed 26-of-35 passes for 246 yards and two touchdowns, but also threw a pair of interceptions in Houston's 34-24 loss to the Los Angeles Chargers.

"We're not making a change at the quarterback position. We all need to do better," Smith said, via PFN's Aaron Wilson. "You know who was our quarterback to possibly take the lead at the end? It was Davis Mills. He's our quarterback."

On the season, Mills has connected on 62% of his passes for 908 yards, five touchdowns and four picks. Houston is now 0-3-1 on the year.

Should Smith look to make a change at quarterback, backup Kyle Allen would be his next option.

In the meantime, Mills will look to lead the Texans to their first win of the season on the road in Jacksonville this weekend.