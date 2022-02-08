The Spun

Lovie Smith Identifies 1 “Must” For The Houston Texans

Lovie Smith with the Texans.HOUSTON, TX - OCTOBER 31: Houston Texans ASSOCIATE HEAD COACH / DEFENSIVE COORDINATOR LOVIE SMITH before the game between the Los Angeles Rams and the Houston Texans at NRG Stadium on October 31, 2021 in Houston, Texas. (Photo by Jordon Kelly/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images)

On Tuesday afternoon, Lovie Smith was introduced as the newest head coach of the Houston Texans.

During his introductory press conference, Smith revealed that retaining Pep Hamilton on his staff was a “must.” Hamilton interviewed with several teams for their offensive coordinators vacancies, but ultimately decided to return to the Texans.

“It was a must,” Smith said, via Cole Thompson of Texans Daily. “One of the first things I did right away was say, ‘Pep, we need you.’ We have a relationship.”

Hamilton has been around the NFL since 2003, spending time with the Bears, Browns, Chargers, Colts, 49ers, Jets and Texans.

For the majority of his career, Hamilton has been a passing game coordinator or quarterbacks coach. Now, he’ll get the chance to lead an NFL offense.

“I’ve known Pep Hamilton for a long time,” Smith told reporters. “I’ve tried to hire him before, but this feels like a perfect time for him to lead our offense.”

Hamilton will be tasked with leading an offense that scored just 16.5 points per game, the third-lowest mark in the NFL this season.

If the Texans want to have success on offense in 2022, they’ll need to add a few playmakers to their roster through free agency and the draft.

About Chris Rosvoglou

Chris is a writer at The Spun.