Lovie Smith Makes Opinion On Deshaun Watson Trade Very Clear

BEREA, OHIO - MARCH 25: Quarterback Deshaun Watson of the Cleveland Browns listens to questions during a press conference at CrossCountry Mortgage Campus on March 25, 2022 in Berea, Ohio. (Photo by Nick Cammett/Getty Images)

It was obvious that the Houston Texans were going to trade Deshaun Watson. It was just a matter of when and where.

When wound up being March 18 and where the Cleveland Browns, who sent a haul including three first-round picks for the rights to Watson. New Texans head coach Lovie Smith was completely in support of the move.

During a recent appearance on "The Cris Collinsworth Podcast," Smith said the Texans had to move on from Watson, who did not suit up for the team in 2021 and remains involved in over 20 lawsuits alleging sexual misconduct and assault.

“Sometimes divorce is good, and that’s my statement that I’ve made a lot of times when you know a split’s going to happen, and both parties are going to win once it does,” Smith said. “I don’t know exactly what happened. The accusations are there, and if they have merit that will all come out in time. But for our football team, we needed to move on."

With Watson officially out of the way, Houston moves into 2022 with second-year pro Davis Mills as its starting quarterback.

A third-round pick out of Stanford, Mills played well as a rookie, throwing for 2,664 yards, 16 touchdowns and 11 interceptions in 13 games.