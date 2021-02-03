Lovie Smith’s Son, Miles, Reportedly Lands NFL Job

Just as Lovie Smith is making his return to the NFL, his son Miles will be doing the same. In fact, he’ll be joining his dad in Houston.

Miles Smith is the new linebackers coach of the Texans, according to the Houston Chronicle’s Aaron Wilson. Lovie Smith was hired as the team’s new defensive coordinator last week.

Miles comes to Houston after spending the last three seasons on his father’s staff at the University of Illinois. Illinois fired Lovie Smith in December after five seasons.

He previously worked in the NFL for two seasons with the Tampa Bay Buccaneers in 2014 and 2015 when his father was the team’s head coach.

Both Smiths are part of the new Texans staff put together by head coach David Culley, who was hired last month to replace Bill O’Brien.

The group will have its work cut out rebuilding the franchise, particularly if they have to trade quarterback Deshaun Watson.