The Spun

What's trending in the sports world today.

»

Lovie Smith’s Son, Miles, Reportedly Lands NFL Job

Illinois football coach Lovie Smith with a bearded face.EVANSTON, IL - NOVEMBER 24: Head coach Lovie Smith of the Illinois Fighting Illini watches as his team takes on the Northwestern Wildcats at Ryan Field on November 24, 2018 in Evanston, Illinois. Northwestern defeated Illinois 24-16. (Photo by Jonathan Daniel/Getty Images)

Just as Lovie Smith is making his return to the NFL, his son Miles will be doing the same. In fact, he’ll be joining his dad in Houston.

Miles Smith is the new linebackers coach of the Texans, according to the Houston Chronicle’s Aaron Wilson. Lovie Smith was hired as the team’s new defensive coordinator last week.

Miles comes to Houston after spending the last three seasons on his father’s staff at the University of Illinois. Illinois fired Lovie Smith in December after five seasons.

He previously worked in the NFL for two seasons with the Tampa Bay Buccaneers in 2014 and 2015 when his father was the team’s head coach.

Both Smiths are part of the new Texans staff put together by head coach David Culley, who was hired last month to replace Bill O’Brien.

The group will have its work cut out rebuilding the franchise, particularly if they have to trade quarterback Deshaun Watson.


About Matt Hladik

Matt is an Editor at The Spun Media.