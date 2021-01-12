Marcus Spears Tells Eric Bieniemy To Stay Away From Texans

Over the weekend, ESPN’s Chris Mortensen reported star quarterback Deshaun Watson was unhappy with the Houston Texans organization.

Mortensen reported the Texans told Watson he would be involved in offseason decision, like hiring the new general manager. Then the team went out and hired Nick Caserio from New England without telling Watson.

But that’s not all. Watson reportedly had Kansas City Chiefs offensive coordinator Eric Bieniemy at the top of his coaching wishlist and the Texans never set up an interview with him.

Until today, that is. Earlier Tuesday morning, new Texans general manager Nick Caserio officially put in a request to interview Bieniemy – after Watson reportedly expressed his frustration.

One ESPN analyst doesn’t think Bieniemy should “touch” the Texans job.

"If I'm Eric Bieniemy, I'm not touching the Texans job."@mspears96 and @danorlovsky7 react to the Texans requesting to interview Chiefs OC Eric Bieniemy. pic.twitter.com/4QxquLNwit — NFL on ESPN (@ESPNNFL) January 12, 2021

“If I’m Eric Bieniemy, I’m not touching the Texans job,” ESPN’s Marcus Spears said this afternoon.

Spears noted that the Texans have one of the best quarterbacks in football, but even he doesn’t want to be in Houston right now – allegedly. Of course, Watson’s mind might change if Bieniemy were to become the head coach of the Texans.

The ESPN analyst then noted the problems that have arisen under the current ownership in Houston – which led to Watson’s frustration in the first place.

It will be an interesting few weeks for Texans fans as the team finishes its search for a new head coach and tries to keep Watson on the roster.