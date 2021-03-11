Mark Ingram Has Reportedly Made His Free Agency Decision

We don’t really have a clue what will happen with the Houston Texans–Deshaun Watson standoff, or the plan for the quarterback position if he’s traded or sits out. Houston has added a veteran piece to the offense, though, in former Baltimore Ravens running back Mark Ingram.

The three-time Pro Bowler is coming off of a very successful run with the Ravens over the last two seasons. With Lamar Jackson, he was a major part of the team emerging as the NFL’s most dangerous rushing offense.

This season, he lost playing time as rookie J.K. Dobbins rounded into form. It was not a major surprise that the team was okay with releasing the popular veteran rusher. Now, he will support David Johnson in the Texans’ backfield.

According to ESPN’s Adam Schefter, Mark Ingram has signed a one-year deal worth $3 million. He’s coming off of a game in which he appeared in 11 games, and ran for a career-low 299 yards and two touchdowns. His six receptions were also tied for a career low, and he had 50 yards through the air.

Former Ravens' RB Mark Ingram reached agreement on a one-year deal worth up to $3 million with the Houston Texans, per source. — Adam Schefter (@AdamSchefter) March 11, 2021

Mark Ingram, a former Heisman winner at Alabama, played his first eight seasons with the New Orleans Saints. He was something of a late bloomer, and didn’t rush for 1,000 yards in a season until 2016. The following year, he had his best NFL season, rushing 230 times for 1,124 yards and 12 touchdowns, and adding 58 passes for 416 yards, all career highs.

In 2019, his first with the Ravens, Ingram ran for 1,018 yards and 10 scores, and added 247 receiving yards and five more scores, giving him. a career-high 15 touchdowns from scrimmage.

“Obviously my role wasn’t what I wanted,” Ingram said of his last year with the Ravens, back in February. “Good thing about it is I’m healthy, I’m fresh. I know I can still play this game at a high, high level for a long time.” The Houston Texans hope that he’ll return to the form he showed just a few years ago.

Ingram turned 31 in late December.

