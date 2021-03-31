Earlier this month, the Houston Texans made headlines with an addition to the running back room.

Houston added a key piece to the offense and even bigger part of the locker room when the team signed former Baltimore Ravens running back Mark Ingram. The three-time Pro Bowler played a special part in building an incredible rushing attack with the Ravens.

Houston made the decision to pair Ingram with fellow running back David Johnson. Of course, that led fans to question whether both Ingram and Johnson will be able to get the job done even though they’re on the older side – at least for a running back.

Ingram, 31, doesn’t think his age will be a problem.

“I still feel like my best football is ahead of me,” Ingram said via Texans reporter Aaron Wilson. “Unless you look at my birth certificate, you can’t tell I’m 31 years old. I feel like my game has a lot left in the tank and I’m excited to prove that.”

As for why he decided to pick the Texans, Ingram gave a relatively simple answer.

“They wanted me,” he told Wilson. “I flew in and visited. Going somewhere that wants me that’s always a plus. Playing for coach (David) Culley, that made it an easy transition for me knowing the type of man he is. It’s a great opportunity I’m excited about it.”

Ingram will partner with David Johnson and fellow newcomer Phillip Lindsay in the Texans backfield this season.