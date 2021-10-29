Mark Ingram Has Message For Texans After Trade To New Orleans

The Houston Texans parted ways with veteran running back Mark Ingram this week, trading him to the New Orleans Saints in exchange for a 2024 seventh-round pick.

On Friday, Ingram addressed the New Orleans media about his time with the Texans and his return to the Saints.

During his introductory press conference, Ingram revealed that Houston said it wouldn’t have entertained trade offers from other NFL teams. The Texans listened to the Saints’ offer out of respect for Ingram because he started his career in New Orleans.

After thinking it over, Ingram told the Texans that he would like to return to the Saints. On his way out of Houston, he thanked head coach David Culley and general manager Nick Caserio for taking a chance on him.

“I went in and I told them ‘Coach Culley, Nick [Caserio], I appreciate you guys for giving me a chance and believing in me.’ I don’t take that for granted,” Ingram said. “They gave me a chance, they believed in me. Being able to have an opportunity to go back home where it started and be able to help them fight for a championship is something I couldn’t pass up.

“I’m thankful for them for being honest and transparent and believing in me. And I’m also thankful for the Saints for wanting to come get me and bring me back home. It was just good news, and I’m happy to be back home.”

Ingram said the Texans said if any other team had called about trading for him, it wouldn't have been a discussion but out of respect for him and how he started here they wanted to give him the option

That’s a classy gesture by the Texans. Not every team would allow a veteran on a one-year deal to decide whether or not they want to be traded.

If Ingram can remain healthy for the second half of the 2021 season, he could become the Saints’ all-time leading rusher. He trails Deuce McAllister by just 89 yards.

Ingram is expected to play for the Saints in some capacity this Sunday against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers.