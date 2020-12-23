The Spun

What's trending in the sports world today.

»

Marvin Lewis Reportedly Expected To Interview For NFL Job

Marvin Lewis Cincinnati BengalsDENVER, CO - NOVEMBER 19: Head coach Marvin Lewis of the Cincinnati Bengals looks on from the sideline during a game against the Denver Broncos at Sports Authority Field at Mile High on November 19, 2017 in Denver, Colorado. (Photo by Dustin Bradford/Getty Images)

Former Cincinnati Bengals head coach Marvin Lewis could return to the NFL after just a two-year hiatus. It’s still too early to determine where he might land, but it’s apparent that at least one team in the AFC wants to bring him in for an interview.

According to NFL Network insider Ian Rapoport, the Houston Texans are expected to interview Lewis for their vacant head coaching job.

The Texans fired Bill O’Brien after just a couple of games this season. It’s so important that ownership finds the right coach to lead a franchise that features Deshaun Watson, one of the best young quarterbacks in the NFL.

Lewis is currently on Arizona State’s coaching staff as a special advisor and co-defensive coordinator. We’d have to imagine that he’d return to the NFL in a heartbeat if he receives an offer.

One of the main flaws for Lewis as a coach is that he’s been unable to lead his teams to success in the playoffs. He never won a single playoff game in Cincinnati despite taking the franchise to the postseason in seven different seasons.

Lewis did finish his coaching career in Cincinnati with a 131-122-3 record.

If the Texans are prioritizing leadership, Lewis might just be the right man for the job. However, there are some younger options out there who might be more appealing to team owners.

Joe Brady, Eric Bieniemy and Brian Daboll are all intriguing coaching candidates. It’s unclear if the Texans will interview with them as well.


About Chris Rosvoglou

Chris is a writer at The Spun.