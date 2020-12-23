Marvin Lewis Reportedly Expected To Interview For NFL Job

Former Cincinnati Bengals head coach Marvin Lewis could return to the NFL after just a two-year hiatus. It’s still too early to determine where he might land, but it’s apparent that at least one team in the AFC wants to bring him in for an interview.

According to NFL Network insider Ian Rapoport, the Houston Texans are expected to interview Lewis for their vacant head coaching job.

The Texans fired Bill O’Brien after just a couple of games this season. It’s so important that ownership finds the right coach to lead a franchise that features Deshaun Watson, one of the best young quarterbacks in the NFL.

Lewis is currently on Arizona State’s coaching staff as a special advisor and co-defensive coordinator. We’d have to imagine that he’d return to the NFL in a heartbeat if he receives an offer.

Former #Bengals coach Marvin Lewis is expected to interview with the #Texans for their vacant head coaching job, per @MikeGarafolo and me. Lewis is currently on the coaching staff at Arizona State and will draw interest from other NFL teams, as well. — Ian Rapoport (@RapSheet) December 23, 2020

One of the main flaws for Lewis as a coach is that he’s been unable to lead his teams to success in the playoffs. He never won a single playoff game in Cincinnati despite taking the franchise to the postseason in seven different seasons.

Lewis did finish his coaching career in Cincinnati with a 131-122-3 record.

If the Texans are prioritizing leadership, Lewis might just be the right man for the job. However, there are some younger options out there who might be more appealing to team owners.

Joe Brady, Eric Bieniemy and Brian Daboll are all intriguing coaching candidates. It’s unclear if the Texans will interview with them as well.