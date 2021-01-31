What The Stafford Trade Reportedly Means For Deshaun Watson

Matthew Stafford has officially been traded, and immediately after the deal went down, people began wondering how it would affect Deshaun Watson.

The Lions dealt Stafford to the Los Angeles Rams in exchange for two first-round picks, a third-round pick and quarterback Jared Goff. The Rams were happy to get Goff’s sizable contract extension off the books, so they were willing to give Detroit additional assets as compensation.

Which leads us to Watson. As Pro Football Talk notes, the Stafford trade and a hypothetical Watson deal wouldn’t be an apples to apples comparison, because of the fact Goff was included in the Rams and Lions’ transaction.

“Without taking Goff off the Rams’ books, the Lions would get a lot less than two ones and a three,” PFT’s Mike Florio writes. “The consistent thinking in league circles has been that the Texans should get three first-round picks for Watson, if/when they decide to trade him. The Texans have a path to trying to get more, if they play it smart.”

Longtime Houston scribe John McClain expounded on what Florio said, echoing that Stafford and Watson are not intrinsically linked.

The Rams-Lions trade will have nothing to do with a Watson trade if the Texans do it. They'll want 2 ones, 2 twos and 2 young defensive starters, at the least. Watson, 25, under contract, great QB, team leader, beloved by fans, pillar of the community. Start with the Jets. — John McClain (@McClain_on_NFL) January 31, 2021

As of now, Houston is insisting it doesn’t want to trade Deshaun Watson, but the longer this drags out, they could have no choice.

If and when a deal does happen, the Texans will be seeking a hefty package in return.