Mike Florio Gives The Latest On Deshaun Watson, Texans Situation

The relationship between the Houston Texans and their franchise quarterback Deshaun Watson seems to be hanging by a thread.

The saga between the 25-year-old and the AFC South organization has become the talk of the offseason. Watson feels disrespected by Houston and, at this point, reconciliation seems like a foregone dream.

According to various reports, the Texans promised their franchise quarterback a voice in the organization’s offseason dealings. However, Watson reportedly had no say in the hiring of GM Nick Caserio, leading to immediate tension between the two parties. The 25-year-old quarterback also asked for Houston to interview Chiefs OC Eric Bieniemy for the head coaching job, which the organization never did.

A Saturday night report from Mike Florio of Pro Football Talk will only add more fuel to the fire. According to the NFL insider, Watson also wanted the Texans to interview former 49ers DC Robert Saleh for the team’s head coaching vacancy. Saleh will instead join the New York Jets after Houston declined to bring him in for an interview, while the Texans were the only team with an opening that didn’t interview him.

“The tension is very real,” Mike Florio said on Saturday night. “It was known that Deshaun Watson recommended that the Texans interview Chiefs offensive coordinator Eric Bieniemy. That request was initially ignored. I’m told that Watson also recommended that (the Texans) interview former 49ers defensive coordinator Robert Saleh, who’s since been hired by the Jets. That request was also ignored. They’re the only team that had a vacancy that didn’t interview Robert Saleh and Watson viewed that as a sign of disrespect. He’s not yet asked for a trade, but it’s moving in that direction. He hasn’t done it because he knows, once he says those words, he’s past the point of no return.”

Florio’s report would add to a laundry list of slights towards Watson, especially if the organization promised to loop in the young quarterback. Various former players, including Andre Johnson and Randy Moss, flocked to support the 25-year-old, blaming the Texans for clear disrespect.

All that’s left to do is wait for Watson’s decision. If the current franchise quarterback demands a trade, the Texans front office could be left with nothing else to do but trade away their future.