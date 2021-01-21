Mike Greenberg Makes Bold Declaration About Deshaun Watson Trade

Deshaun Watson has been linked to a handful of NFL teams over the last week due to his fractured relationship with the Houston Texans. Just the thought of the Pro Bowl quarterback being on the move has people buzzing over the possibilities.

Despite losing DeAndre Hopkins in the offseason because of a boneheaded trade, Watson put up impressive numbers. The Clemson product finished the year with 4,823 passing yards and 33 touchdowns.

Due to his age and production, Watson’s asking price would be incredibly high. Teams would most likely have to offer at least three first-round picks just to keep the conversation going.

While there’s no telling if the Texans will part ways with Watson this offseason, ESPN personality Mike Greenberg believes a trade involving the superstar quarterback would be historic.

“This will be the biggest trade in NFL history,” Greenberg said on the ‘Keyshawn, JWill & Zubin’ show. “When you consider who Watson is, what he is, and where he is in his career, there has never been a trade as meaningful as this.”

Believe it or not, this isn’t an exaggeration from Greenberg.

A blockbuster deal involving Watson might not include the same amount of players and picks that were on the move in the Herschel Walker trade. However, it would have an even bigger impact on the NFL’s landscape.

Watson is a game-changer at the most important position in football. If he’s traded to a team ready to win right now, like the Miami Dolphins or San Francisco 49ers, he could seriously impact the playoff picture next season.