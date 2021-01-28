More Details Emerge From Deshaun Watson’s Trade Request

The recent hiring of David Culley as Houston’s head coach hasn’t caused Deshaun Watson to change his mind about a trade request. But if it’s any consolation to Texans fans, it’s not because they picked the wrong coach.

According to NFL insider Mike Garafolo, hiring Culley did not prompt Watson’s trade request – even though the two events happened almost simultaneously. Garafolo reported that Watson was dead set on making a trade request regardless of was hired.

It’s no great secret that Deshaun Watson has some issues with the Houston front office and ownership. Garfolo confirmed that those issues go beyond the coaches.

Watson reportedly wanted input on the team’s head coaching and general manager searches. But after the team hired Nick Caserio as GM without interviewing his recommended candidates. Since then, more and more reports have circulated that he’s fed up with the Texans’ ownership.

From NFL Now on @nflnetwork to clarify the David Culley hire didn't spur Deshaun Watson's trade request. There wasn't a head coach that would've changed his mind. His issues with the #Texans are with those above the coaches.

But for the longest time there was a belief that if the Texans just hired a head coach that Watson liked – maybe Eric Bieniemy or Robert Saleh (prior to his joining the Jets) – that they could salvage the relationship.

Clearly that isn’t the case anymore.

Watson has now made it formally known that he wants out of Houston. And with his no-trade clause, he can essentially play kingmaker for any team willing to pay Houston’s price.

All eyes will be on Houston for a long time now.