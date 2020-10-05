The Spun

What's trending in the sports world today.

»

More Details Of Bill O’Brien’s Firing Emerge

A closeup of Houston Texans coach Bill O'Brien.HOUSTON, TX - DECEMBER 30: Head coach Bill O'Brien of the Houston Texans watches warmups before the game against the Jacksonville Jaguars at NRG Stadium on December 30, 2018 in Houston, Texas. (Photo by Tim Warner/Getty Images)

The Houston Texans moved on from head coach and general manager Bill O’Brien today following an 0-4 start to the season.

O’Brien posted winning records in five of his six full seasons as Texans head coach, winning a pair of playoff games in the process. However, Houston failed to reach elite status in the AFC, and multiple questionable trades destroyed any goodwill O’Brien had curried with the fanbase.

Speaking of a lack of goodwill, according to longtime Houston Chronicle scribe Aaron Wilson, O’Brien routinely berated employees while firing them over the years. Luckily, he did not suffer the same reported treatment today.

Wilson says owner Cal McNair dismissed O’Brien in what seems like a dignified enough fashion.

Sure enough, O’Brien offered thanks to the McNair family during a session with reporters tonight.

Assistant head coach Romeo Crennel, who has been with the franchise since 2014, will serve as the interim head coach in place of O’Brien.

In their first game under Crennel, the Texans will take on the Jacksonville Jaguars this Sunday.


About Matt Hladik

Matt is an Editor at The Spun Media.