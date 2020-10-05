The Houston Texans moved on from head coach and general manager Bill O’Brien today following an 0-4 start to the season.

O’Brien posted winning records in five of his six full seasons as Texans head coach, winning a pair of playoff games in the process. However, Houston failed to reach elite status in the AFC, and multiple questionable trades destroyed any goodwill O’Brien had curried with the fanbase.

Speaking of a lack of goodwill, according to longtime Houston Chronicle scribe Aaron Wilson, O’Brien routinely berated employees while firing them over the years. Luckily, he did not suffer the same reported treatment today.

Wilson says owner Cal McNair dismissed O’Brien in what seems like a dignified enough fashion.

When former Texans coach-GM Bill O'Brien fired people over the years, he did so with a lot of F bombs and orders to get the F out of the building immediately, per sources. That wasn't how he was dismissed today by Cal McNair, though — Aaron Wilson (@AaronWilson_NFL) October 5, 2020

Sure enough, O’Brien offered thanks to the McNair family during a session with reporters tonight.

Bill O'Brien: 'No. 1, I want to thank the McNair family. Cal, Janice, Hannah, obviously the late Bob McNair for giving me and my family this opportunity. In the end, it's a bottom line business.' — Aaron Wilson (@AaronWilson_NFL) October 5, 2020

Assistant head coach Romeo Crennel, who has been with the franchise since 2014, will serve as the interim head coach in place of O’Brien.

In their first game under Crennel, the Texans will take on the Jacksonville Jaguars this Sunday.