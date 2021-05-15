Over the past few days, discussions of potential settlement surfaced involving Houston Texans quarterback Deshaun Watson and the 22 women whom have filed civil suits against him.

Earlier this week Tony Buzbee, the attorney of the 22 accusers, said the women agreed not to take a settlement. “When asked about a possible settlement, Buzbee said that is not happening,” wrote Mark Berman of FOX 26.

Deshaun Watson’s lawyer, Rusty Hardin, fired back suggesting Buzbee’s law firm approached his firm for a potential settlement. “While we have never approached Mr. Buzbee about a settlement, he has approached us on numerous occasions in the past about the possibility of a settlement,” Hardin said in the statement.

Not long after Hardin’s statement, Buzbee fired back. “Contrary to what Mr. Rusty says, we haven’t ‘approached them to settle,’ ever,” he said in a statement.

Well, according to the latest report from ESPN, Buzbee may not have been telling the truth.

From ESPN:

A member of the team representing the women suing Texans quarterback Deshaun Watson recently reached out to Watson’s legal team to discuss the case, according to text messages and a recording reviewed by ESPN.

According to the Worldwide Leader, the text messages and recording allegedly show a member of Buzbee’s team approaching Watson’s legal team to discuss “working things out” between the two parties.

Buzbee did not respond to ESPN’s request for comment.

It’s unclear where things will go from here. We’ll have the latest as it unfolds.