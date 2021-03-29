New Details Emerge From Lawsuit Filed Against Deshaun Watson

New details from the legal actions being taken against Deshaun Watson are continuing to emerge as more court documents become available. As the number climbs to 19, a troubling new detail has emerged. And it’s not good for the Texans QB.

According to Aaron Reiss of The Athletic, Watson is being accused of deleting Instagram messages. Though it’s unknown which plaintiffs or potential plaintiffs he’s deleting messages for. He’s reportedly contacting some women personally in an effort to settle out of court.

“As a result of the repeated lawsuits against him, Watson is deleting Instagram messages, and contacting those who formally provided him massages, in an attempt to settle.”

The legal ramifications of doing so – if true – are a different matter entirely. But it definitely doesn’t paint Watson in a good light as he tries to win in the court of public opinion on top of the court of law.

In the complaint for one of today's lawsuits against Deshaun Watson: “As a result of the repeated lawsuits against him, Watson is deleting Instagram messages, and contacting those who formally provided him massages, in an attempt to settle.” — Aaron Reiss (@aaronjreiss) March 29, 2021

Deshaun Watson is poised for a very lengthy legal battle as he and his attorneys work to fend off the lawsuits. Some estimates believe it could take upwards of a year for everything to be settled.

As for his NFL career, the league and the Houston Texans are reportedly investigating whether any violations of the personal conduct policy occurred. That also may take a very long time to be resolved.

We must continue to reserve judgement until all of the facts come out. But the early looks at the situation don’t bode well for him.