New Odds Released For Where Deshaun Watson Will Be After Trade Deadline

Houston Texans quarterback Deshaun Watson in the first half against Kansas City.KANSAS CITY, MISSOURI - JANUARY 12: Deshaun Watson #4 of the Houston Texans warms up prior to the AFC Divisional playoff game against the Kansas City Chiefs at Arrowhead Stadium on January 12, 2020 in Kansas City, Missouri. (Photo by Tom Pennington/Getty Images)

There’s no bigger name being mentioned on the trade block this season than Deshaun Watson. With the Nov. 2 trade deadline right around the corner, the Houston Texans will have a huge decision to make on the Pro Bowl quarterback.

For the past few weeks, the Miami Dolphins have been considered the favorites to land Watson in a trade. John McClain of the Houston Chronicle recently reported that Miami and Houston were working on a deal that would be done before the trade deadline.

The Dolphins aren’t the only team keeping an eye on Watson, though. According to CBS Sports insider Jason La Canfora, the Carolina Panthers are still interested in the star quarterback.

Despite the Dolphins and Panthers’ interest in Watson, the latest odds from Bovada hint at the Texans holding onto their franchise quarterback for the rest of the 2021 season.

Bovada recently revealed its updated odds for where Watson will play after the trade deadline. The Texans are currently the favorites with -220 odds.

The Dolphins have the second-best odds at the moment (+225), with the Panthers way behind them (+950).

The Texans’ asking price for Watson is very rich to say the least. Multiple reports state that Houston wants at least three first-round picks in return.

With Watson’s legal situation still up in the air, the Texans probably won’t receive as lucrative of an offer as they want. If that’s the case, they might hold off on a blockbuster trade until 2022.

