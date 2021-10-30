There’s no bigger name being mentioned on the trade block this season than Deshaun Watson. With the Nov. 2 trade deadline right around the corner, the Houston Texans will have a huge decision to make on the Pro Bowl quarterback.

For the past few weeks, the Miami Dolphins have been considered the favorites to land Watson in a trade. John McClain of the Houston Chronicle recently reported that Miami and Houston were working on a deal that would be done before the trade deadline.

The Dolphins aren’t the only team keeping an eye on Watson, though. According to CBS Sports insider Jason La Canfora, the Carolina Panthers are still interested in the star quarterback.

Despite the Dolphins and Panthers’ interest in Watson, the latest odds from Bovada hint at the Texans holding onto their franchise quarterback for the rest of the 2021 season.

Bovada recently revealed its updated odds for where Watson will play after the trade deadline. The Texans are currently the favorites with -220 odds.

The Dolphins have the second-best odds at the moment (+225), with the Panthers way behind them (+950).

Where will Deshaun Watson play after the trade deadline? Texans -200

Dolphins +225

Panthers +950

Eagles +1000

Broncos +1000

Steelers +1500

Saints +2500

Bears +3000

Packers +5000@BovadaOfficial #NFLtwitter #NFL — Odds Shark (@OddsShark) October 30, 2021

The Texans’ asking price for Watson is very rich to say the least. Multiple reports state that Houston wants at least three first-round picks in return.

With Watson’s legal situation still up in the air, the Texans probably won’t receive as lucrative of an offer as they want. If that’s the case, they might hold off on a blockbuster trade until 2022.