New Report Suggests 1 NFL Team Is “Still Eyeing” Deshaun Watson Trade

Houston Texans quarterback Deshaun Watson has been linked to the Miami Dolphins for the past few weeks. However, the Dolphins aren’t the only team that’s reportedly still interested in trading for him.

According to CBS Sports insider Jason La Canfora, the Carolina Panthers are “still eyeing” Watson on the trade market.

La Canfora said Panthers owner David Tepper hasn’t given up hope when it comes to acquiring Watson. It’s been rumored for months that Tepper wants a Pro Bowl-caliber quarterback on his roster.

As for what the Panthers may have to give up to get Watson, La Canfora believes their front office is willing to part ways with three early-round draft picks and running back Christian McCaffrey.

“League sources said the Panthers are willing to part with three high picks and All Pro running back Christian McCaffrey in a package for Watson; the Texans are very high on several of the Panthers’ young defensive standouts (still on their rookie contracts and younger and cheaper than McCaffrey), and the sides have yet to reach a compromise,” La Canfora said, via CBS Sports.

With the trade deadline only three days away, there’s no indication that Carolina will acquire Watson this season.

If the Panthers are truly interested in Watson, though, that would most likely spell the end of Sam Darnold’s run with the franchise. Last weekend, he was benched against the New York Giants due to poor play.

There’s no doubt that Watson would be an upgrade over Darnold from a talent standpoint. The issue, however, is that his situation away from the field is very complicated.

Watson is facing 22 civil lawsuits by women accusing him of sexual assault and inappropriate behavior. His legal situation has made it very difficult to determine whether he’ll even be allowed to play this fall.