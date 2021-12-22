New Team Could Reportedly “Be A Player” In Potential Deshaun Watson Trade

There haven’t been many updates as far as Houston Texans quarterback Deshaun Watson goes. Things have been radio silent on that front ever since the trade deadline passed two months ago.

But one insider suggests that a new team could “be a player” for Watson in the upcoming offseason. Appearing on Bull and Fox in Cleveland, NFL insider Albert Breer said that he expects the Cleveland Browns to be in play.

Breer was skeptical as to whether the Browns would be willing to go the distance in a Deshaun Watson trade. But he firmly believes (based on an educated guess) that they will be a player in the talks.

“I’d expect [the Browns] to be a player. Are they going to be willing to go the distance? I don’t know that, but I absolutely believe the Browns are going to be a player for Deshaun Watson if/when he becomes available. Let’s call this an educated guess,” Breer said.

It’s no secret that the Cleveland Browns have struggled to build off the success of last year. They’re 7-7 right now and on the brink of playoff elimination.

A big culprit for the Browns’ struggles this year has been quarterback Baker Mayfield. He’s on pace for career-lows in most most of his per-game averages. And after failing to reach terms on a new contract this past offseason, the Browns only have a few months to agree on a new one before Mayfield hits free agency.

That isn’t to say that Watson would be the most popular replacement for Mayfield. He still has legal issues that need sorting through, and an angry NFL front office waiting for him once they’re resolved.

Would Deshaun Watson be a good trade target for the Texans?