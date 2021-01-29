The Spun

What's trending in the sports world today.

»

New Texans Coach Has Bold Prediction For QB Deshaun Watson

A closeup of Houston Texans QB Deshaun Watson.PHILADELPHIA, PA - DECEMBER 23: Quarterback Deshaun Watson #4 of the Houston Texans takes the field for warmups before playing against the Philadelphia Eagles at Lincoln Financial Field on December 23, 2018 in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania. (Photo by Mitchell Leff/Getty Images)

On Friday afternoon, the Houston Texans officially introduced David Culley as the team’s new head coach.

The longtime NFL assistant coach takes over for Bill O’Brien, who was fired just a few games into the 2020 season. Culley, 65, has never been a head coach and will have his hands full taking over a team that went 4-12 last season.

But that’s not even the biggest task facing Culley and the Texans front office this offseason. Star quarterback Deshaun Watson made it clear he wants to be traded and never play another down for the Texans.

Now, Culley needs to find a way to convince Watson to stay. According to his comments at this afternoon’s press conference, he’s very confident Watson will be with the Texans this season.

“Deshaun Watson’s the QB of the Houston Texans,” Culley said. “The reason I’m in this position today is because I know he’s going to be a Houston Texan. The outside stuff that’s being said is irrelevant to me.”

It’s a bold comment from the new Texans head coach. Watson made it pretty clear he wants to be traded.

Of course, that doesn’t mean the team has to give in to Watson’s wish. He’s under contract through the 2025 season and Houston could decide to hold on for dear life.

If that happens, we would find out if Watson is willing to miss paychecks for the cause of getting traded.

This will be a major story line throughout the course of the offseason.


About Andrew McCarty

Andrew McCarty is a writer for The Spun.