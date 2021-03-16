New Texans RB Mark Ingram Shares What He Told Deshaun Watson

The Spun

A closeup of Houston Texans QB Deshaun Watson.EAST RUTHERFORD, NJ - DECEMBER 15: Quarterback Deshaun Watson #4 of the Houston Texans looks on during a timeout in the first quarter against the New York Jets at MetLife Stadium on December 15, 2018 in East Rutherford, New Jersey. (Photo by Steven Ryan/Getty Images)

Mark Ingram will be a member of the Houston Texans for the 2021 season. We’re still not sure if that will be true of Deshaun Watson.

It is no secret that Watson wants out of Houston. As of now, the Texans aren’t budging, and say they intend to keep their disgruntled quarterback around.

It remains to be seen if Houston will call Watson’s bluff and actually see if he’s willing to sit out games. Whatever winds up happening, Ingram seems to be supportive of the star quarterback.

In an interview with NFL Network’s Taylor Bisciotti, Ingram shared that he spoke with Watson before and after he signed with the Texans. Not surprisingly, he would love for the 25-year-old signal caller to stay in H-Town.

But, Ingram made it clear that he understands Watson has to do what is best for him.

The 31-year-old Ingram signed a one-year, $2.5 million contract with the Texans this offseason. Prior to that, he had been let go by the Baltimore Ravens after two seasons.

Ingram rushed for 1,018 yards and 10 touchdowns for Baltimore in 2019, but saw his role diminish greatly as the 2020 season played out. He’ll likely be a supportive piece in Houston’s offense next fall.


