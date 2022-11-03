NFL Analyst: Brandin Cooks Could Be "In Danger" Of Voiding Contract

INDIANAPOLIS, INDIANA - OCTOBER 17: Brandin Cooks #13 of the Houston Texans walks off the field after a loss to the Indianapolis Colts at Lucas Oil Stadium on October 17, 2021 in Indianapolis, Indiana. (Photo by Justin Casterline/Getty Images)

The Houston Texans and wide receiver Brandin Cooks are embroiled in an ongoing saga after the team failed to find a trade partner before Tuesday's deadline.

Cooks has missed a couple of days of practice and will not play in tonight's game against the Philadelphia Eagles. According to Pro Football Talk's Mike Florio, the veteran pass catcher could be in danger of losing a lot of money if he continues to stay away.

Florio has reportedly obtained a copy of Cooks' current contract, which includes a guaranteed $18.5 million for 2023. That salary becomes null and void if Cooks "defaults" on the parameters of the deal.

"A default occurs if (among other things) the player, without 'prior written consent' of coach Lovie Smith or G.M. Nick Caserio, 'fails to practice with or play for Club' for reasons other than a football-related injury or illness," Florio wrote.

"If, as it appears, Cooks has checked out this week due to the fact that he wasn’t traded, the Texans could wipe his 2023 guarantee off the books — and then cut him."

Several teams reportedly inquired about Cooks before the NFL trade deadline, and the Dallas Cowboys were apparently close to pulling the trigger on a deal for him.

Instead, he remains in Houston--for now. We'll see if the Texans can smooth things over with Cooks, or if an eventual release will happen.