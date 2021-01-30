NFL Analyst Names No. 1 Landing Spot For J.J. Watt

Earlier Saturday morning, NFL Network reporter Ian Rapoport reported that J.J. Watt might never suit up for the Houston Texans again.

That report led fans to start speculating where Watt could play next. NFL analyst Matt Miller – formerly of Bleacher Report – named five potential landing spots for Watt.

“If the Texans trade (or release) Watt this off-season—a year in which he’s set to turn 32 years old and enters the last year of his contract—these are my favorite fits for a future Hall of Fame,” he said.

The Tampa Bay Buccaneers came in at No. 1 on the list.

Followed shortly behind the Buccaneers were the Dallas Cowboys, New York Giants, Baltimore Ravens and Tennessee Titans.

Dallas had one of the worst defenses in the league last season and could definitely use some help on the defensive line. New York, Baltimore and Tennessee all need a pass rusher as well, which make them ideal landing spots for Watt.

He is one of the most accomplished defensive players to ever step foot on the football field. He took home three Defensive Player of the Year awards within a span of four years from 2012-15.

Watt still has one year left on his contract with the Texans. However, none of the $17.5 million on the contract are guaranteed.

Have we seen the last of Watt in a Houston Texans uniform?