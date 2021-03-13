NFL Analyst Predicts Blockbuster Deshaun Watson Trade

The scorching Deshaun Watson trade rumors have cooled off a bit. But one NFL analyst is still predicting a blockbuster trade ahead of the 2021 season.

Bleacher Report’s Brad Gagnon released his eight bold predictions for 2021 NFL free agency this week. Among the list includes a prediction surrounding Watson, and it’s quite a bold suggestion.

Gagnon predicts the Houston Texans will send Watson to the Miami Dolphins in exchange for Tua Tagovailoa. The deal would also include Miami obtaining the Texans’ No. 3 overall pick, as well as other various draft picks.

It remains to be seen whether or not the Texans will make Watson available. So far, they’ve remained stubborn. But in the event Houston’s front office gives in, the Miami Dolphins could come calling, making Tagovailoa available in a potential trade.

“The Texans and Dolphins Swap Deshaun Watson and Tua Tagovailoa. … The Dolphins already know Deshaun Watson is a success, they’re loaded with the draft capital that will likely be necessary to compel the Houston Texans to deal their disgruntled star quarterback, and it’s possible Watson is the final piece of the puzzle for Miami to become a contender,” Gagnon wrote. “So why not upgrade? Players like Watson almost never become available, and the Dolphins are in the best position to make this happen. They can even offer the Texans somewhat of a post-Bill O’Brien cleansing by giving them back the No. 3 overall pick that was originally sent from Houston to Miami in the Laremy Tunsil trade.”

Yes, it’s a stretch, but Miami is an ideal landing spot for Deshaun Watson.

The Dolphins are a franchise quarterback away from becoming a contender. And Tua Tagovailoa doesn’t appear to be the answer.

If the Texans start entertaining trade negotiations, the Dolphins should be in the mix.