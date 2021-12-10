NFL Analyst Sends Clear Message After Texans QB News

The Houston Texans are handing the reins of their offense over to Davis Mills for the rest of the season.

Texans head coach David Culley announced on Friday he’s going to start Mills over the veteran Tyrod Taylor from Week 14 and beyond.

Mills, the rookie out of Stanford, is trying to prove he’s capable of being an NFL starters for years to come. Culley is giving him that opportunity, seeing that the Texans have nothing to lose and there’s really no point of playing Taylor from here on out.

NFL insider Mike Florio disagrees, though. He believes the Texans’ latest quarterback decision is a clear sign they’re tanking for better positioning in the 2022 NFL Draft.

The Texans are tanking. — ProFootballTalk (@ProFootballTalk) December 10, 2021

You could make the argument the Texans began tanking a few months ago. Going with Davis Mills over Tyrod Taylor really doesn’t change much.

Houston is optimistic it struck gold by taking Mills in the third round of the 2021 NFL Draft. He’s completing over 65 percent of his throws for 1,406 yards and seven touchdowns with eight picks in eight games this season.

The Texans are making the right decision to move forward with Mills. They might as well give him the opportunity. They already know what they have in Taylor who, with all due respect, isn’t exactly in Houston’s longterm plans.

Mills will get the start this Sunday when the Texans battle the Seattle Seahawks.