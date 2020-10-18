The Houston Texans are in the market for a new head coach and general manager after firing Bill O’Brien earlier this month.

Elsewhere in town, the Houston Rockets are looking for a new head coach and general manager as well. Daryl Morey stepped down as the Rockets’ GM last week after a highly-successful stint with the organization.

Morey is well-known for being a forward-looking, analytically-minded thinker. His approach helped the Rockets become contenders in the NBA’s Western Conference.

This afternoon, CBS Sports’ Adam Schein made an interesting suggestion for the Texans. Why not look at Morey as a possible replacement at general manager?

"I've got the perfect team to hire Daryl Morey, the Houston Texans. That's right the NFL team, the Houston Texans!"@AdamSchein brings out his oven mitts for his hot take of the day. pic.twitter.com/CC4l942U0z — CBS Sports Network (@CBSSportsNet) October 16, 2020

Now, the Texans would presumably have to surround Morey with some front office personnel who have more experience in football, particularly in terms of talent evaluation.

Still, Morey has experience managing a salary cap, maximizing draft value and being a progressive thinker. It would certainly be an outside-the-box hire, but the Texans had a pretty conventional coach and GM in O’Brien and we saw that only took them so far.

What do you think of Schein’s suggestion?