NFL.com Suggests Blockbuster Deshaun Watson Trade

As Deshaun Watson’s standoff with the Houston Texans continue, there’s little word on whether the team is even considering a trade. But if the Texans do get around to giving up on mending the fences, NFL.com has a suggestion for where they can move him.

In a recent feature for NFL.com, columnist Jeffri Chadiha suggested a blockbuster trade involving Watson. The destination? The Denver Broncos.

Chadiha explained that the Broncos are ideal since they don’t have a clear answer at quarterback right now. Watson has also reportedly spoken to a Broncos player, and expressed interest in joining the team. He concluded that adding Watson would give them the necessary firepower on offense to give the rival Kansas City Chiefs a run for their money in the AFC West.

“This is a man who’s dying to get out of Houston… But the Broncos make a lot of sense,” Chadiha wrote. “They have plenty of young talent on offense and defense, and an ultra-talented quarterback would instantly make them serious contenders in the AFC. As much as Denver’s selling Lock and Bridgewater right now, this team isn’t getting by Kansas City without some serious firepower on offense.”

Aaron Rodgers trade? Richard Sherman re-sign? Big moves NFL teams should make this offseason https://t.co/umX9IiWr0K — Jeffri Chadiha (@jeffrichadiha) June 11, 2021

Since Peyton Manning’s retirement after their 2015 Super Bowl win, the Broncos have had a revolving door at quarterback. And not for a lack of trying either.

Highly-touted rookies, young QBs on the climb and veterans have all tried and failed to give the Broncos anything close to what they had from 2012 to 2015.

They are coming off their fourth straight losing season and went just 5-11 in 2020.

Deshaun Watson could easily do for the Broncos what Manning did in 2012.

Should the Denver Broncos make a push to trade for Deshaun Watson this offseason?