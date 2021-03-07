A Blockbuster NFL Quarterback Swap Is Now Being Suggested

A hypothetical Deshaun Watson trade will reverberate throughout the NFL. But a Deshaun-for-Kyler Murray swap? That would be on an entirely different level.

Crazy, right? Well, maybe not, says esteemed Houston Chronicle writer John McClain. On Saturday, McClain published a column suggesting the Houston Texans should not only accept reality and trade Watson, but approach the Arizona Cardinals about a blockbuster deal involving the two young stars.

“It’s a move that instantly would make sense for the Texans and Watson,” writes Pro Football Talk’s Mike Florio. “Houston would replace one franchise quarterback with another, and Watson would be reunited with DeAndre Hopkins and J.J. Watt, on a team that had twice the wins as the Texans in 2020. The Cardinals. however, would have to be willing to embrace Watson (and his contract) in place of Murray, the first overall pick in 2019 who has shown flashes of superstardom.”

It’s a bold move, but it does have some sense behind it. McClain is not the first writer to bring up trading Watson for Murray–CBS Sports’ Dan Schneier broached the topic on Monday actually–but he is the first to actually advocate for such a trade.

If you're the #Cardinals right now, do you consider Deshaun Watson (25) for Kyler Murray+picks? How much draft capital would it even take? Can the #Texans land a better QB prospect in any other trade? If not, you'd have to imagine this is their best route if they have to move DW. — Dan Schneier (@DanSchneierNFL) March 1, 2021

As good as Kyler is, Watson is better overall right now and may always be a stronger passer. The argument for Murray is that he’s talented enough as a thrower that you stick with him and let his other physical gifts put him over the top.

However, there are financial ramifications that the Cardinals have to worry about, as Murray is entering the third year of his rookie deal while Watson has already signed a lucrative extension. Then again, the time to pay Kyler is going to come sooner rather than later anyway.

Going through hypotheticals like this are what makes the NFL offseason fun.