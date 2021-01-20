NFL Execs Predict What It’d Take To Land Deshaun Watson

Whichever NFL team is interested in trading for Houston Texans QB Deshaun Watson will have to pay a king’s ransom to get him.

According to ESPN’s Jeremy Fowler, an anonymous NFL executive made it clear that acquiring Watson will be expensive. Specifically, a trade for the Pro Bowl QB will require at least three first-round picks.

Such a fee wouldn’t exactly be unprecedented. Some of the biggest blockbuster trades in NFL history have included multiple first- and second-round picks plus some players.

But few such trades have included a three-time Pro Bowl quarterback who hasn’t even reached his late 20s yet. That’s what makes Deshaun Watson such a unique potential trade target.

As for which teams might be able to afford such a move, there are some obvious contenders. The Miami Dolphins and New York Jets both have multiple first round picks this year, as well as young QBs who might need a change of scenery.

Teams like the San Francisco 49ers and Carolina Panthers might have to tighten their belts a little more, but have the infrastructure in place to immediately become significantly better with Watson under center.

Of all the teams out there though, the Jets have the most assets to offer in a potential trade. They have two 1s this year and two 1s in 2022 thanks to that infamous Jamal Adams trade. The Jets can make the Texans an offer without necessarily mortgaging their future.

But whether or not the Jets, Dolphins, 49ers, Panthers or any other team makes an offer to the Texans, Watson will have final say. He has a no trade clause and can essentially veto any offer out there.

Where will Deshaun Watson play in 2021?