NFL Executive Declines Question About Deshaun Watson

Over the past two weeks, the trade rumors involving Houston Texans quarterback Deshaun Watson have re-ignited.

The Miami Dolphins are the most-common team linked to the Texans in a potential trade for the star quarterback. However, the Dolphins aren’t alone in their interest in Watson.

The Carolina Panthers and Philadelphia Eagles have also reportedly shown interest in the Texans quarterback. While the rumors are heating up, there is still one major question about Watson: would he be eligible to play if traded?

NFL executive vice president Troy Vincent was asked that very question.

“NFL’s Troy Vincent declined to say whether the league would leave Deshaun Watson eligible to play or place him on paid leave if he’s traded to a team with intentions to put Watson on the field immediately,” NFL reporter Mark Maske said. “Vincent said that’s a question for Commissioner Roger Goodell.”

It’s an important question for the teams currently showing interest in Watson. They obviously don’t want to trade for a quarterback that won’t be able to play if he’s placed on the commissioner’s exempt list.

However, there has been no indication Goodell will place Watson on the commissioner’s exempt list just yet. That’s according to a report from NFL Network insider Ian Rapoport.

The NFL trade deadline is just a few days away. We’ll have to wait and see if Watson is traded before then.

Where will Watson land?