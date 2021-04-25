NFL Executive Sums Up The Situation With Deshaun Watson

As the sports world continues to monitor the situation with Houston Texans QB Deshaun Watson, the NFL front office is too. The league’s silence has confused some people, but one NFL executive explained why they’ve been so quiet.

Appearing on Up On Game with LaVar Arrington, TJ Houshmandzadeh, and Plaxico Burress!, NFL Executive Vice President Troy Vincent said he’s concerned for Watson and the victims in the ongoing legal matters. He explained that the NFL has learned that every situation is different, so they won’t make any final decisions immediately.

“I’m just praying for the young man, personally, today,” Vincent said, via ProFootballTalk. “I’m praying for him and his family, and I’m praying for the young ladies that have come out. This is not good for anybody, forget the sport.

“But I think we’ve learned that every situation’s different. They’re delicate. You make sure that folks, whether it’s the accuser, the victim, whoever it may be, that there’s a due process in place. And I think we’ve learned that over time, not that we’ve rushed in the past, but I think we’ve learned from the different cases that we’ve seen with this particular subject matter, let the due process take care of itself, then that’s up to Lisa (Friel) and her team to now make the proper recommendations to what direction the Commissioner and the Commissioner’s office should take.”

Deshaun Watson has been under investigation for weeks after multiple women came forward to accuse him of assault.

While it may be months or even years before the legal proceedings are resolved in a court of law, the NFL is under no such time limit. If they conclude that Deshaun Watson violated the NFL personal conduct policy, they could suspended before the 2021 season.

It’s a complicated situation to navigate from any angle. All we can do is continue to wait for all of the facts to come in.