NFL Fans React To Andre Johnson’s Message For Deshaun Watson

Former Houston Texans wide receiver Andre Johnson hopped on Twitter this afternoon and took a flamethrower to the organization in support of quarterback Deshaun Watson.

Watson has reportedly been upset with the Texans for how they have handle the general manager and head coaching searches. On Tuesday, it was reported that Houston has finally requested to interview Kansas City Chiefs offensive coordinator Eric Bieniemy, who Watson has advocated for as head coach.

Even if this move was made with the intention of pleasing Watson, Johnson doesn’t think the young quarterback should move on. Rather, he urged him to dig in further in a pointed tweet destroying the Texans’ franchise and executive vice president of football operations/interim GM Jack Easterby.

“If I’m Deshaun Watson I will stand my ground,” Johnson said. “The Texans organization is known for wasting players careers. Since Jack Easterby has walk into the building nothing good has happened in/for the organization and for some reason someone can’t seem to see what’s going on. Pathetic!!!”

Shots. Fired. Not surprisingly, Johnson’s words have elicited plenty of reaction.

Worth noting: On December 8, 2020, it was reported that #Texans owner Cal McNair put together an advisory committee to help the team in their search for a new GM and HC. Andre Johnson was on that committee. https://t.co/CEjZ41Oy5l — NFL Update (@MySportsUpdate) January 12, 2021

Andre Johnson is the hero we need https://t.co/SKmvi0eIgk — Sean Pendergast (@SeanTPendergast) January 12, 2021

Yeah, the Texans are toast. You don't come back from Andre Johnson calling you out too https://t.co/Z8etmV5A8R — Bobby Reagan (@BarstoolReags) January 12, 2021

Andre Johnson trying to save Houston football once again like he did for the better part of a decade https://t.co/rRAXdD0s5x — Rob Kimbell (@RobKSports) January 12, 2021

Talk about lighting the place on fire. Don't forget, Andre Johnson was on the coaching staff during the 2019 season. That is one hell of a rebuke by a guy who normally says nothing https://t.co/dSZLinZsUH — Adam Spolane (@AdamSpolane) January 12, 2021

“Since Jack Easterby walked into the building, nothing good has happened”

Andre Johnson from the top rope! pic.twitter.com/Q9UYrjVtMJ — 𝚂𝚙𝚊𝚌𝚎 𝙲𝚒𝚝𝚢 𝚂𝚙𝚘𝚛𝚝𝚜 (@LiveSCS) January 12, 2021

I trust Andre Johnson more than I trust anyone associated with the Houston Texans. — Archbishop Deshaies (@HouCounterplot) January 12, 2021

Maybe the Texans’ desire to interview Bieniemy is a step in the right direction after all. However, it is becoming increasingly clearer that it won’t be easy to get Watson to buy back in to the franchise’s plan.

Not when a team legend like Andre Johnson is telling him to do the exact opposite.