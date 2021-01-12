NFL Fans React To Andre Johnson’s Message For Deshaun Watson

The Spun

Former Houston Texans wide receiver Andre Johnson hopped on Twitter this afternoon and took a flamethrower to the organization in support of quarterback Deshaun Watson.

Watson has reportedly been upset with the Texans for how they have handle the general manager and head coaching searches. On Tuesday, it was reported that Houston has finally requested to interview Kansas City Chiefs offensive coordinator Eric Bieniemy, who Watson has advocated for as head coach.

Even if this move was made with the intention of pleasing Watson, Johnson doesn’t think the young quarterback should move on. Rather, he urged him to dig in further in a pointed tweet destroying the Texans’ franchise and executive vice president of football operations/interim GM Jack Easterby.

“If I’m Deshaun Watson I will stand my ground,” Johnson said. “The Texans organization is known for wasting players careers. Since Jack Easterby has walk into the building nothing good has happened in/for the organization and for some reason someone can’t seem to see what’s going on. Pathetic!!!”

Shots. Fired. Not surprisingly, Johnson’s words have elicited plenty of reaction.

Maybe the Texans’ desire to interview Bieniemy is a step in the right direction after all. However, it is becoming increasingly clearer that it won’t be easy to get Watson to buy back in to the franchise’s plan.

Not when a team legend like Andre Johnson is telling him to do the exact opposite.


