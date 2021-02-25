NFL World Reacts To Deshaun Watson’s Latest Message

It’s that time of the offseason where every cryptic tweet sends the NFL world into an absolute frenzy. The latest social media post that riled up fans came from Deshaun Watson.

Watson requested a trade from the Houston Texans earlier this offseason, albeit the front office hasn’t shown any desire to get rid of him. According to ESPN insider Dianna Russini, the team is currently refusing to trade its Pro Bowl quarterback.

A few hours after Russini reported that news, Watson had an important message to share with his Twitter followers. It might not even have anything to do with his current situation, but NFL fans believe it does.

“Loyalty is everything,” Watson wrote on Twitter. “Don’t you EVER forget it.”

The timing of Watson’s message is interesting. Not only are there rumors about his future in Houston, there was a bombshell report that came out today involving Russell Wilson’s frustration in Seattle.

At the end of the day, Watson can’t do much until the Texans change their stance on trading him. That being said, he has been linked to the Broncos, Dolphins, 49ers, Jets and Panthers over the past month.

It’s rare for an elite quarterback in his prime to actually be mentioned in trade rumors, but Watson has clearly lost trust in Houston.

Do you’ll think we’ll see Watson on the move this offseason?