NFL Head Coach Admits His Team Wasn’t Ready To Play

There were a number of blowouts and upsets in the NFL over the weekend. But after one team got completely run off the field, the coach had a surprising admission.

The Houston Texans lost 40-0 to the Buffalo Bills on Sunday – and the game was just as lopsided as the final score indicates. Houston had almost as many turnovers (five) as first downs (six) and mustered just over 100 yards of offense all game.

Speaking to the media on Monday, Texans head coach David Culley said he felt the team wasn’t ready to play based on how they performed. He offered to take responsibility for that and also put some blame on his staff.

“When your football team plays the way we played yesterday, they’re not ready to play,” Culley said. “I’ve said I take the blame — I am to blame for that. Our coaching staff is to blame for that, because we haven’t played that way to that point. We’ve played good football, winning football, to be able to have a chance to win football games. And we didn’t do that yesterday.”

Culley stopped short of calling the situation with his 1-3 team “hopeless” though.

David Culley was a surprise pick for the Houston Texans head coach after the team decided to clear house at the end of last season. The 66-year-old coach spent the last two years as the Baltimore Ravens passing game coordinator.

But he took over a team that had a comically wild offseason. Between the ongoing Deshaun Watson controversy, stunning departures and trades, and questionable acquisitions, many suspected that the Texans would be the NFL’s worst team.

After beating the Jacksonville Jaguars in Week 1, some of the heat died down. But after three straight losses, Culley may find himself in the hot seat soon.

Can Culley get the Houston Texans to turn the season around?