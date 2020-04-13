NFL Head Coach Is Reportedly ‘Squarely On The Hot Seat’

Usually it isn’t until after Week 1 of the NFL season that we start identifying head coaches on the hot seat. But one coach’s recent decisions easily have him in one of the league’s most precarious spots.

This past Friday, ESPN NFL insider Jeff Darlington appeared on Get Up and revealed that Houston Texans head coach Bill O’Brien is “squarely on the hot seat.” Darlington explained that O’Brien’s recent questionable decisions as the team’s general manager threaten his entire position on the team.

“…will Bill O’Brien, in his efforts and attempts to change the culture with the Texans, get enough time as the general manager to do that?” Darlington asked hypothetically. “Because he is squarely on the hot seat at this point, despite the fact that he only has one losing season since he joined the team in 2014.”

O’Brien was hired by the Texans in 2014 after two strong years at Penn State, and several more years as a Patriots assistant before that. In his second year at the helm, O’Brien coached the Texans to the AFC South title.

Since then, O’Brien has led Houston to three more AFC South titles and two playoff wins. He has only one losing season in six years.

But between the questionable trades for players like Laremy Tunsil and Brandin Cooks, while getting rid of the likes of DeAndre Hopkins and Jadeveon Clowney, O’Brien’s leadership is being called into question by the fanbase.

O’Brien will need to put up his best performance in 2020 if he hopes to still have a job in 2021.