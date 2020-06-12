NFL Head Coach Says He Will Take A Knee During National Anthem

On Friday, an NFL head coach made headlines when he revealed he was willing to take a knee during the national anthem during the 2020 season.

Houston Texans head coach Bill O’Brien said he plans to take a knee with his players this season. “Yeah, I’ll take a knee. I’m all for it,” O’Brien said to John McClain of the Houston Chronicle.

His comments come after the death of George Floyd while in police custody reignited conversations centering around Colin Kaepernick’s kneeling protest during the national anthem. Kaepernick aimed to bring attention to racial injustice and police brutality and that form of protest figures to be common in 2020.

Several players like Washington Redskins running back Adrian Peterson made it clear they plan to kneel this season. O’Brien becomes the first head coach to join a growing list of players.

The Texans head coach opened up about his decision:

“Yeah, I’ll take a knee. I’m all for it. The players have a right to protest, a right to be heard and a right to be who they are. They’re not taking a knee because they’re against our flag. They’re taking a knee because they haven’t been treated equally in this country for over 400 years.”

O’Brien caught heat for a few offseason moves, including trading star wide receiver DeAndre Hopkins.

However, he’s received praise for his openness and willingness to support his players this week.