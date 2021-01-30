NFL Insider Addresses J.J. Watt’s Future With Houston Texans

Over the past two weeks, every story written about the Houston Texans revolves around star quarterback Deshaun Watson.

He reportedly approached the team and asked for a trade two weeks ago. Since then, potential trades have floated around the league as more than half of the teams in the NFL called the Texans about acquiring Watson.

However, there’s another member of the Texans who needs his future cleared up as well. Star pass rusher J.J. Watt has just one year left on his contract with the team and is wondering what the future holds.

That’s according to NFL Network insider Ian Rapoport, who suggested Watt’s run in Houston might be coming to an end.

From @GMFB Weekend: A look at the looming decision on #Texans star JJ Watt and why the sense is that a split could be coming… pic.twitter.com/M6kojgIbEq — Ian Rapoport (@RapSheet) January 30, 2021

Watt is one of the most accomplished defensive players to ever step foot on the football field. He took home three Defensive Player of the Year awards within a span of four years from 2012-15.

Injuries derailed his career over the past few seasons, but he remains a fixture on the Texans defensive line. If his run in Houston truly is coming to an end, it will be interesting to see where he lands next.

Watt could easily decide to retire, but there will be teams interested if he continues his NFL career.

Pittsburgh Steelers fans clamored for Watt to join the team after the Steelers signed fullback Derek Watt – giving the team two members of the Watt family. Derek and T.J. would welcome their brother to Pittsburgh with open arms.