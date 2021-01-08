Deshaun Watson’s patience with the Texans’ front-office appears to be running thin.

Houston hired Patriots executive Nick Caserio as its new general manager this week. The Texans apparently left Watson out of the entire hiring process – and he isn’t happy about it.

The superstar quarterback reportedly wanted to be a part of the GM hiring process, per NFL insider Ian Rapoport. The Texans promised Watson he would be involved in those discussions, but the promise never came to fruition.

The Clemson alum is “extremely unhappy” with the Texans’ higher-ups at the moment. And it’s looking more and more like Watson could demand a trade this offseason.

This has nothing to do with the actual hire of GM Nick Caserio. It has to do with the process. https://t.co/6ObYHqrdgB — Ian Rapoport (@RapSheet) January 8, 2021

The Texans don’t have much time to try and salvage this situation. But they could start by involving Deshaun Watson in the head coaching hire.

Watson is upset with the Texans’ front office, evident by his since-deleted cryptic social-media post. He tweeted “some things never change” Wednesday evening. ESPN’s Adam Schefter confirmed Watson’s tweet was in relation to Houston leaving him out of its GM hire.

“Watson offered his input on potential general manager candidates, but the Texans neither considered nor consulted with those endorsed by their franchise quarterback, league sources told ESPN,” Schefter wrote on ESPN.com. “Additionally, the Texans did not inform Watson that they intended to hire Caserio, and he found out about the hire on social media. That contributed to Watson taking to Twitter that night to post ‘some things never change….'”

The Texans aren’t keeping their franchise quarterback happy, and it could cost them. Watson has plenty of leverage here.

The Texans have to be careful with how they move forward in their head coach hiring process.